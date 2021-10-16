DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DITHF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of DITHF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. DS Smith has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

