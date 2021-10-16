Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.69% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $97,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,352 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of DCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

