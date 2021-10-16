Dvision Network (DVI) Market Cap Reaches $113.92 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $113.92 million and $6.33 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00206212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00093021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official website for Dvision Network is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

