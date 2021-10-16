DXdao (DXD) Achieves Market Cap of $30.10 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $610.36 or 0.01005340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market cap of $30.10 million and $200,646.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00484857 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.