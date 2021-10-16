Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $181,284.07 and $159,699.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.60 or 0.00475771 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001038 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.35 or 0.00963281 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,248 coins and its circulating supply is 382,641 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

