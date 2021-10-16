e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $143.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $143.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00304662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,513 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,251 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

