E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $917.98

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$917.98 and traded as low as C$900.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$900.00, with a volume of 631 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$917.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$932.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$59.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$928.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $80.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

About E-L Financial (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

