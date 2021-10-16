E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on EONGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.38 on Friday. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.