E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several analysts have weighed in on EONGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.38 on Friday. E.On has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
