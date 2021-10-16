Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE EIC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Income stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

