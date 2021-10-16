Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on EAR shares. William Blair cut shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Eargo alerts:

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Eargo by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Eargo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 334,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eargo by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 607,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eargo has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eargo will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.