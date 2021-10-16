Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $589,067 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.