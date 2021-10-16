Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 149,857 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $11,908,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock worth $589,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

