Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Down 34.0% in September

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

EFT traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 121,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,467. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

