eBoost 24-Hour Volume Hits $279.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $279.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00306722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

