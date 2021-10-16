eBoost (EBST) Price Up 54.9% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 54.9% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $2,851.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

