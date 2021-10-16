EchoLink (EKO) Hits Market Capitalization of $462,594.75

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $462,594.75 and $38,187.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00206418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

