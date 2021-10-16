Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

TEAF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 30,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

