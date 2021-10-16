EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $820.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $370,359.20 and approximately $820.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,941.82 or 1.00020460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.10 or 0.00756781 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001667 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004386 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

