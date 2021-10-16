Edgeless Reaches Market Cap of $672,400.18 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $672,400.18 and approximately $40.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.57 or 0.00205420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00093832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

