Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.