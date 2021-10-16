Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Shares Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edify Acquisition by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 400,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000.

OTCMKTS:EACPU remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

