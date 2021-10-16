Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,979 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $29,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 50.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $192,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 92.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 464,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $112.16. 1,666,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,239,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

