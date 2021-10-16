Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,142.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,239,515. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.16. 1,666,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,815. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.