EFFORCE (WOZX) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EFFORCE has a market cap of $65.21 million and $869,002.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00206418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

EFFORCE Coin Profile

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

