Efinity Token (EFI) Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001312 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $43.82 million and $4.64 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00205712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00092783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

