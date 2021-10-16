Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.10 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $11.10 million and $58,888.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.00304365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,064,252 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

