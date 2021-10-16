Elrond Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $4.70 billion and approximately $92.10 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $239.73 or 0.00392783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00095192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00035438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001586 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,573,739 coins and its circulating supply is 19,597,508 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

