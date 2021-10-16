Emercoin Market Cap Reaches $3.29 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $18,036.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,209,729 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.