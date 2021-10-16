Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Emerson Radio stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 49,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,059. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Radio in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Radio in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Radio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 134,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

