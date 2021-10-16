Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 49,469 shares trading hands.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 134,007 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Radio during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Radio during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.