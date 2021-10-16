Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Down 38.1% in September

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 43.3% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 48,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 312.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 2,629,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

