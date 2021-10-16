Enecuum Hits Market Cap of $15.70 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Enecuum has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $516,141.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00204132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Enecuum

ENQ is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,984,978 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

