Energi (NRG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $357,259.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Energi has a total market cap of $89.25 million and approximately $357,259.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00095788 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.62 or 0.00397347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00035816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 46,005,947 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

