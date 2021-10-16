Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.73% of Energizer worth $80,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 292.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

