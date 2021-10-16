Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.69 and traded as low as $2.01. Energous shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,053,966 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Energous alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.36.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 21,213 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $50,699.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,234.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 282,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,750 shares of company stock worth $266,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Energous by 203.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 85.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 198,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 1,046.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 392,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 36.6% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.