Energy Web Token (EWT) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.79 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $347.81 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $11.57 or 0.00018980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,042.58 or 1.00138170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.35 or 0.06242539 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

