Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enerplus.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0304 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,320,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after buying an additional 281,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,133,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.