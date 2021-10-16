Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Shares Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Eneti worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NETI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NETI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 24,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,580. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.26. Eneti Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 million. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

