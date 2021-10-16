Enigma (ENG) Trading Up 29% Over Last Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $238,222.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00311110 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008153 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001983 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

