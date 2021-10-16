Enjin Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $194.76 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002777 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00204761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00092723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,340,660 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

