Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 72,400 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter worth $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 261.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

