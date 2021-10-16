Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 5,500 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $115.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.57. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

