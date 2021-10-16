Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.96.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $203.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

