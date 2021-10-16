Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Arvinas worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after purchasing an additional 778,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,066,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Shares of ARVN opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $3,243,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.