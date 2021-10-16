Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 549,870 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 374,374 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

NYSE ENB opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

