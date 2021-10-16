Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Semtech worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMTC stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

