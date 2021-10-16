Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,197 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $159.99 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.