Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $151,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

Shares of RMD opened at $255.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.73 and a 200-day moving average of $242.23. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total transaction of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,410 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,233. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

