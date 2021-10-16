Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.82 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Valmont Industries worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $242.88 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.84 and its 200-day moving average is $239.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

