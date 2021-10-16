Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of ICU Medical worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $230.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.53.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.